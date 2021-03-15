Containers as a Service Market SWOT Analysis, Trends, Industry Size, 35.2% High CAGR, Key Players Rackspace, IBM, SUSE, Microsoft, Cisco, Amazon Web Services and more | Forecast 2027

Growing utilization of the microservices, significant use of the DevOps technology and containerization are the factors driving the growth of the containers as a service market. Lack of tools that are required for managing and monitoring of the containers in many companies and issues related to the portability between the servers are the factors restraining the growth of containers as a service market.

Containers as a service market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Container-based virtualization delivered by the emerging cloud services is known as the containers as a service. It is designed to offer the IT departments and developers a complete framework for the application management and deployment of containers.

The benefits of cost-effectiveness and increased productivity acts as an opportunity of containers as a service market. The difficulty in achieving security and compliance is one of the challenges faced by the containers as a service market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the containers as a service market report are IBM Corporation, Rackspace Inc., SUSE, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Docker Inc., CoreOS Inc., Mesosphere Inc., Joyent Inc., and DH2i Company among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Containers as a Service Market

On the basis of service type, the containers as a service market is segmented into monitoring and analytics, security, continuous integration and continuous deployment, storage and networking, management and orchestration, training and constructing.

Based on deployment model, the containers as a service market is segmented into public, private and hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, the containers as a service market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises.

Based on vertical, the containers as a service market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media, entertainment and gaming, IT and telecommunication, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Containers as a Service market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Containers as a Service market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Containers as a Service market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Containers as a Service market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Containers as a Service Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Containers as a Service market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Containers as a Service market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Containers as a Service market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

