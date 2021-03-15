Connected Truck Telematics Market Forecast to 2027 – Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO. Also, OTTO Motors, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, TomTom International B.V., and AB Volvo

Fuel is estimated to be the second largest expense in managing fleets after payrolls. The need to optimize fuel usage and drive cost efficiencies have led the fleet managers to look for solutions that would give them insights into the various aspects of their fleets. Further untimely repairs and maintenance also add to the costs of the fleet managers where fleet downtime plays a significant role. Connected truck telematics provides all solutions related to notifying on the repair and maintenance aspects, provides insights into the fuel consumption data, and also establishes connections with other vehicles on the road for advanced driver assistance.

The emergence of vehicle telematics and the demands for advanced driver assist systems are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoptions of connected truck telematics. Higher installations costs hinder the adoptions of connected truck telematics posing a challenge to the growth of the connected truck telematics market. Increasing entry of non-traditional telematics companies coupled with rising engagements with the concept of smart cities provides new opportunities to the players operating in the connected truck telematics market.

Major Players in the market are: Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO. Also, OTTO Motors, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, TomTom International B.V., and AB Volvo

Global Connected Truck Telematics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Dedicated Short Range and Long Range/ Cellular Network); Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles , Medium Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles); Communication Type (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), and Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C))

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

It includes major players of the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report. Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market are discussed.

This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market are discussed. Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided. Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type. Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Almost all leading players of the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company. Connected Truck Telematics Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market as well as for key regional markets.

The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market as well as for key regional markets. Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market as well as for key regional markets.

The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market as well as for key regional markets. Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market.

It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market. Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

