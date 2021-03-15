Connected Medical Device Market 2021 Size, Status and Outlook – Medtronic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

Connected Medical Device Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Connected Medical Device Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The connected medical devices market was valued at USD 23.17 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 77.24 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.92% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153509/connected-medical-device-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Connected Medical Device Market are Medtronic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Garmin Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporation, Honeywell International Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Stanley Healthcare), NXP Semiconductors NV and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Royal Philips announced the HealthSuite System of Engagement which is an integrated, modular set of standards-based capabilities that support the development of digital health propositions, including new capabilities for cloud-based managed AI workflow and DICOM interoperability. HealthSuite System of Engagement is helping a wide range of both Philips and 3rd party connected healthcare applications, including a smart cloud-based application that connects homecare providers, physicians, and payers with patients quickly and efficiently to critical data across connected devices and locations.

– February 2020 – GE Healthcare introduced a cybersecurity service that combines medical device expertise, artificial intelligence, and process management tools to help the connected medical devices in the hospital groups to fight against cybersecurity threats. A SOC team provides monitoring and warning detection and remediation for connected medical devices under a GE Healthcare service contract.

Key Market Trends:

Wearable Device is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Wearable technologies in the healthcare industry offer convenient means to monitor physiological features. A multitude of medical solutions are not restricted to consumers but provide current data for doctors to analyze patients at remote locations. Wearable medical technologies have a vast range of applications in the healthcare segment, from Apple Watch’s glucose monitoring systems to its EKG capabilities. Apart from being convenient, wearable devices were proven to be cost-effective, as the data generated by these devices may help doctors make decisions remotely, thus reducing the patients’ repeated visits to hospitals for regular checkups.

– The healthcare wearable devices comprise more than fitness bands. Smartwatches, smart glasses, smart footwear, smart apparels, posture monitors, movement sensors, wrist devices, heart straps, headbands, wearable patches, pain management devices, and medicine delivery pods are some of the devices that make up the vast and growing healthcare wearables market. The adoption of wearable devices in the healthcare segment has been gaining traction over recent years. This, in turn, is one of the significant factors influencing the connected medical devices market.

– The number of shipments from the modular segment was slightly more than 2.5 million, which was almost sixteen times the number of shipments from the wrist wearable segment, thus indicating the immense opportunities that the sector offers. Moreover, the devices related to cardiac-related diseases are expected to be worth USD 800 billion by 2030, which shows a significant opportunity in the cardiac segment, for various healthcare wearables.

Regional Outlook of Connected Medical Device Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153509/connected-medical-device-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Connected Medical Device Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.