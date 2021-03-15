Conformal Coatings Market – Global Industry Report, 2025

Conformal Coatings Market: Introduction

In terms of value, the global conformal coatings market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030 and cross US$ 17 Bn by 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global conformal coatings market in terms of value in 2019. It is estimated to be the leading region of the global conformal coatings market during the forecast period. The aerospace industry is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the conformal coatings market in the near future.

Conformal Coatings Market: Major Drivers and Restraints

The exponential growth in the electric vehicles industry is expected to drive the global conformal coatings market during the forecast period. Plastics offer several structural and weight advantages over traditional metal automotive parts. The number of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) in electric vehicles and the intricacy of the modules are higher than that in traditional combustion engine vehicles. This is anticipated to drive the demand for conformal coatings. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric car deployment has been rising rapidly since the last 10 years, with the global stock of electric passenger cars passing 5 million in 2018, an increase of 63% from that in the previous year. China accounted for around 45% share of electric cars in the world in 2018, representing a total of 2.31 million compared to 39% in 2017. Therefore, increase in the production of electric vehicle is estimated to propel the demand for PCBs. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global conformal coatings market during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics is a rapidly changing, highly competitive industry that covers a wide array of products such as smartphones, computers, televisions, and videogame consoles. Printed circuit board is a core part of every consumer electronic appliance. It needs to be protected from exposure to harsh environments. Thus, advancements in the consumer electronic industry are boosting demand for conformal coatings that can be used over printed circuit boards.

Several players have taken strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, in order to expand their conformal coatings business, owing to high demand for conformal coatings in various industrial applications. This is also likely to propel the global conformal coatings market during the forecast period. In January 2016, KISCO Ltd., a leading global supplier of high-quality materials, products, and services acquired Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., a global leader in parylene coating services and technologies. KISCO has been operating in the parylene market for several years with a strong background in material science development. Specialty Coating Systems has been a leading contributor to the global parylene market. The acquisition enabled KISCO Ltd. to expand its business in the global market.

Delamination and cracking in conformal coatings is expected to restrain the conformal coatings market during the forecast period. Delamination in conformal coatings is the removal of conformal coatings from the surface of printed circuit boards. This process leaves the circuit board area exposed. Cracking is another major restraint for conformal coatings on printed circuit boards. Factors that influence cracking include high curing temperature and extreme environments.

Conformal Coatings Market: Prominent Segments

Based on product, the acrylic segment held a major share of the global conformal coatings market in 2019. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, owing to properties such as high abrasion resistance, ease of application, protection from humidity and salt mist. In terms of operation method, the spray coating segment accounted for significant share of the global conformal coatings market in 2019. Spray coating is a cost-effective operation method used for application of conformal coatings. Based on technology, solvent-based segment constituted significant share of the global conformal coatings market in 2019. In terms of end-use Industry, the consumer electronics segment constituted large share of more than 25% of the global conformal coatings market in 2019. This trend is estimated to continue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the aerospace segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the global conformal coatings market include Henkel AG & KGaA, Shin Etsu Chemical Company, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller Company, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, and Chase Corporation.

