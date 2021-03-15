Cloud-based Contact Center Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Avaya Contact Center (Ayaya Group), RingCentral Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Cloud-based Contact Center Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Cloud-based Contact Center Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The cloud-based contact center market was valued at USD 13.67 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 44.86 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.11% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Cloud-based Contact Center Market are Avaya Contact Center (Ayaya Group), RingCentral Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., 3CLogic Inc., Connect First Inc., Five9 Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Aspect Software Parent Inc., 8X8 Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., NICE inContact, Teleforge Corporation and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2019 – ZephyrTel, announced that it signed a telecom-focused strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to migrate ZephyrTel solutions to AWS, including OASIS Cloud Contact Centre.

– September 2019 – Avaya rolled out new features to its Cliud-based Contact Center offerings. These include (a) Avaya IX Teamspace – provides media chat and messaging capabilities among customers, agents and back-office staff ; (b) Avaya IX Dashboard – an open, modular dashboard that delivers a snapshot of the performance of the customer journey and associated customer experience with improved analytics; (c) Agent Scripting – a browser-based call-flow scripting platform that provides the ability to define inbound and outbound call flows.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI to Witness the Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector is expected to witness significant growth for cloud-based contact centers. Many financial institutions are adopting cloud-based solutions in order to make the facilities convenient. The banking industry is becoming digital with the increased adoption of cloud platforms.

– For instance, Ameyo, a computer software enterprise offers cloud-based contact center software for the banking sector. According to Ameyo, the customer base for BFSI companies is becoming huge, thus creating the need for high levels of customer service. The customer interactions in the Banks and other Financial Institutions are very sensitive. It requires a sophisticated customer interaction software that helps to store, process and analyze the data in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

– According to Financial News London, 80% of bank’s IT spending is on legacy technology maintenance, and up to USD 300 million is spent every year managing and maintaining these disparate systems. This factor is forcing banks to invest in a cloud solution, whether it be on-premises or private and public cloud services, to achieve greater scalability and integrated communication between disparate systems.

Regional Outlook of Cloud-based Contact Center Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Cloud-based Contact Center Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.