Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Growth Aspects in Healthcare Sector with Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC, Icon PLC, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, Ixico PLC, Parexel International Corporation, Radiant Sage LLC, Worldcare Clinical LLC

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market was valued at 1.3 Billion US Dollar in 2021 and expected to grow with a CAGR +5%.

Clinical Trial imaging services are used in clinical and non-clinical trial since years. This is a set of services offered to companies such as pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology by contract research organization. In which many services are offered in open market such as project and data management services, image analysis, quality control and other.

Leading Key Players of the Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market:

Biotelemetry Inc.

Biomedical Systems Corporation

Bio Clinica Inc.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC

Icon PLC

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Ixico PLC

Parexel International Corporation

Radiant Sage LLC

Worldcare Clinical LLC

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Segmentation by Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Middle East and Africa (Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria)

Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services

Reading & Analytical Services

Operational Imaging Services

Project & Data Management Services

Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market By Modality:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

X-Ray

Echocardiography

Other Modalities

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market By End Users:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Other End-Users

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Research Report

Market Overview

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

