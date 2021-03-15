Chile Wind Power Market Report- Size, Outlook, Share & Forecast To 2025

The research reports on Chile Wind Power Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Chile Wind Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Chile Wind Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Chile Wind Power Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Chile.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Chile wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this report-

The report analyses Chile renewable power market and Chile wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Chile renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends(2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Chile wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

– Deal analysis of Chile wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources

– Drivers and Restraints affecting wind power market in the country

– Major Contracts and Collborations realted to wind power sector in Chile

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal Power is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix in Chile

2.3 Renewable Power Capacity in Chile to Reach Over 29 GW by 2030

2.4 Wind power to add around 7 GW of new capacity in Chile during 2019-2030

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Wind Power Market, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

3.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

3.6 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Chile, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2018-2030

4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Wind Power Market, Chile

5.1 Wind Power Market, Chile, Overview

5.2 Wind Power Market, Chile, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.3 Wind Power Market, Chile, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Wind Power Market, Chile, Market Size, 2010-2025

5.5 Wind Power Market, Chile, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Wind Power Market, Chile, Major Active Plants, 2018

5.5.2 Wind Power Market, Chile, Upcoming Projects, 2018

5.5.3 Wind Power Market, Chile, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Chile

6.1 Overview

6.2 National Strategy for the Energy Sector

6.3 Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Law (NCRE Law): Law 20,257

6.4 Energy 2050 Roadmap

6.5 Tenders/Auctions

6.6 Energy Program

6.7 Energy route 2018-2022

6.8 Energy Access Fund

6.9 Clean Technology Fund

6.10 Support for Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Development Program

6.11 Invest Chile Project

6.12 Carbon Tax Exemption for Biomass

6.13 Program for Rural and Social Energy (PERYS)

6.14 Access for small and non-conventional power producers: Short Law I and II

6.15 PMGD (Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuidos) programme

6.16 PPA

6.17 Law 19,657 on geothermal energy concessions

6.18 Net Metering/Billing: Law 20,571

6.19 Sustainable Hydroelectricity Platform

6.20 Development of Transmission System

6.21 National Action Plan on Climate Change (PANCC-II), 2017-2022

7 Wind Power Market, Chile, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Nyrstar NV

7.1.1 Nyrstar NV – Company Overview

7.1.2 Nyrstar NV – Business Description

7.1.3 Nyrstar NV – SWOT Analysis

7.1.4 Nyrstar NV – Major Products and Services

7.1.5 Nyrstar NV – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: Enel S.p.A.

7.2.1 Enel S.p.A. – Company Overview

7.2.2 Enel S.p.A. – Business Description

7.2.3 Enel S.p.A. – SWOT Analysis

7.2.4 Enel S.p.A. – Major Products and Services

7.2.5 Enel S.p.A. – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Empresas Publicas De Medellin ESP

7.3.1 Empresas Publicas De Medellin ESP – Company Overview

7.3.2 Empresas Publicas De Medellin ESP – Business Description

7.3.3 Empresas Publicas De Medellin ESP – SWOT Analysis

7.3.4 Empresas Publicas De Medellin ESP – Major Products and Services

7.3.5 Empresas Publicas De Medellin ESP – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

8.5 Contact Us

8.5.1 Disclaimer