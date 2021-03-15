Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market Report-By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

The research reports on Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in Chile.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and Solar Photovoltaic (PV)) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Chile Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this report-

The report analyses Chile renewable power market and Chile solar photovoltaic(PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Chile renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Chile solar photovoltaic(PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar projects.

– Deal analysis of Chile solar photovoltaic(PV) market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar photovoltaic(PV) power sources

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to solar photovoltaic(PV) sector in Chile

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal Power is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix in Chile

2.3 Renewable Power Capacity in Chile to Reach Over 29 GW by 2030

2.4 Solar PV contributes to around 44% of the Chile renewable installed capacity

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Chile, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2018-2030

4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Solar PV Market, Chile

5.1 Solar PV Market, Chile, Overview

5.2 Solar PV Market, Chile, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.3 Solar PV Market, Chile, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5.4 Solar PV Market, Chile, Market Size, 2012-2025

5.5 Solar PV Market, Chile, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Solar PV Market, Chile, Major Active Plants, 2018

5.5.2 Solar PV Market, Chile, Upcoming Projects, 2018

5.5.3 Solar PV Market, Chile, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.6 Solar PV Market, Chile, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.6.1 Solar PV Market, Chile, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018

5.6.2 Solar PV Market, Chile, Split by Deal Type, 2018

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Chile

6.1 Overview

6.2 National Strategy for the Energy Sector

6.3 Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Law (NCRE Law): Law 20,257

6.4 Energy 2050 Roadmap

6.5 Tenders/Auctions

6.6 Energy Program

6.7 Energy route 2018-2022

6.8 Energy Access Fund

6.9 Clean Technology Fund

6.10 Support for Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Development Program

6.11 Invest Chile Project

6.12 Carbon Tax Exemption for Biomass

6.13 Program for Rural and Social Energy (PERYS)

6.14 Access for small and non-conventional power producers: Short Law I and II

6.15 PMGD (Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuidos) programme

6.16 PPA

6.17 Law 19,657 on geothermal energy concessions

6.18 Net Metering/Billing: Law 20,571

6.19 Sustainable Hydroelectricity Platform

6.20 Development of Transmission System

6.21 National Action Plan on Climate Change (PANCC-II), 2017-2022

7 Solar PV Market, Chile, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: TerraForm Power, Inc.

7.1.1 TerraForm Power, Inc. – Company Overview

7.1.2 TerraForm Power, Inc. – Major Products and Services

7.1.3 TerraForm Power, Inc. – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: SunEdison, Inc.

7.2.1 SunEdison, Inc. – Company Overview

7.2.2 SunEdison, Inc. – Business Description

7.2.3 SunEdison, Inc. – SWOT Analysis

7.2.4 SunEdison, Inc. – Major Products and Services

7.2.5 SunEdison, Inc. – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Etrion Corporation

7.3.1 Etrion Corporation – Company Overview

7.3.2 Etrion Corporation – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

8.5 Contact Us

8.6 Disclaimer

and more…