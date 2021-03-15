Canada Baby Food Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The Canada Baby Food market report provide a 360-degree overview of Canada Baby Food industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

Baby food refers to the food prepared for infants aged between four-six months and two years. It is soft in texture, has consistency and hence can be effortlessly consumed by infants. Baby food is available in numerous varieties and flavors and can be purchased ready-made from producers. It is typically made from fruits, vegetables, meat and cereals. Traditionally, babies were fed with soft home cooked food, however that has transformed recently. There are several reasons which have cumulatively led to this transformation.

Growing awareness for nutrition, rise in organized retail marketing, urbanization paired with a significant increase in the count of working women population are key factors that boost the baby food industry growth. Infants and toddlers require adequate amount of nutrition in their daily diet. Hence, there is an increase in the demand of packaged baby foods with balanced nutrition value. For this reason, the key market players launch innovative food products which offer products containing minimal preservatives and adequate nutritional content. Furthermore, increasing population of women professionals has led to time-constraints for breast-feeding and preparing homemade food for infants. This has consequently created a positive on the demand for packaged ready-to-eat baby food market. However, slow growth in the birth rate and safety protocols of baby food ingredients by the food inspection agency in Canada can hamper the growth of the market.

Conversely, organic products have been gaining steady share in retail market. More than half Canadians buy organic food weekly. This purchasing behavior pattern among the consumers creates huge opportunities for the organic baby food sector. In addition, due to increase in health consciousness among consumers, the preference for organic and clean-labelled products has increased significantly. Therefore, the high demand for natural and organic products continues to provide numerous opportunities for the manufacturers

The Canada baby food market is segmented into product type and distribution channel. Depending on type, the market is classified into prepared baby food, dried baby food, cereal and other baby food. The distribution channels covered in the study include online store and offline store/retail channels. The key players in the Canada baby food market include Nestle S.A., Danone, Plum, PBC, Hain Celestial, Diana Group, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Abbott, Loblaws Inc., Parent’s Choice Infant Formula, and Kraft Heinz Company.

