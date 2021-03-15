Cakes and Pastries Industry 2021 Global Trends and 2028 Forecasts

The Insight Partners adds Cakes and Pastries Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The bakery industry around the world has expanded into a multitude of products that are spread across various categories, which also includes healthy and organic offerings. Cakes and Pastries are considered prominent products in the bakery industry. The cake is basically a sweet food which is made from sugar, flour, and other ingredients and which is usually baked. Pastries, on the other hand, are a dough that is made up of water, flour, and shortening (solid fats, which includes butter), which may be sweetened or savory.

Top Key Players:-Finsbury Food Group Plc, American Baking Company, BreadTalk Group Limited, EDEKA Center Knauer, Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies, Monginis., FLOWERS FOODS, INC., Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo, George Weston Limited

The increase in urbanization, as well as an increase in the disposable income of the consumers, has led to an increase in the demand for cakes and pastries among the millennials. The continuous innovation in the bakery industry, as well as the changing preference of the consumers, is driving the cakes and pastries market. For health-conscious consumers, there are low fat and sugar-free bakery products, which will drive the market among health-conscious consumers as well. The health concern, along with diet consciousness, is one of the restrains of the market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Cakes and Pastries industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The Global Cakes and Pastries Market is segmented on the basis of type, segment, application and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cakes, frozen cakes and pastries, pastries and sweet pies. On the basis of segment, the market is divided into artisanal and in-store bakeries. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food service, retail and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenient stores, specialty store, artisanal bakeries, online channel and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cakes and Pastries market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Cakes and Pastries market in these regions.

