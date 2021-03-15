Business Impacts of COVID-19 on APAC Outdoor Lighting Market Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) outdoor lighting market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period (2019-2024), according to P&S Intelligence. The key factors driving the market are the growing government initiatives toward energy preservation, development of smart cities, and decreasing prices of light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Outdoor lighting refers to the use of lights to brighten up streets, parking lots, and highways for offering convenience and safety during the night. On the basis of lighting type, high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, LED lights, fluorescent lights, and plasma lamps are the categories of the outdoor lighting market in Asia-Pacific.

When segmented by component, fixture and control are the two sub-divisions of the APAC outdoor lighting market. Among these, in 2018, the fixture sub-division accounted for the larger revenue share. Fixtures are used to create artificial lights with the help of various lighting sources to illuminate spaces during night time.

