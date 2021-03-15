Building Analytics Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Honeywell International Inc.

Building Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Building Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Building Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Building Analytics Market are Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, BuildingIQ, General Electric Company, CopperTree Analytics Inc., ICONICS Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., BuildPulse Inc., ENGIE Insight Services Inc., GridPoint Inc., Noveda Technologies Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– Feb 2020 – Siemens enabled holistic energy data analysis in buildings. The latest energy monitoring software can now be fully integrated into the Desigo CC building management system, making the electrical infrastructure an integral part of smart buildings that are connected via the Internet of Things (IoT).

– June 2019 – Honeywell announced it launched a new category of software, Enterprise Performance Management for Operations Technology, that will improve the way a variety of companies collect, analyze and act on data from their operations. The software solution, called Honeywell Forge, will leverage the company’s more than 100 years of expertise in asset and process control technology and will transform the way work gets done by owners and operators of buildings, airlines, industrial facilities, and other critical assets and infrastructure.

Key Market Trends:

Energy Management Application to Hold the Largest Market Size

– The energy management utilization is supposed to dominate the overall building analytics market in terms of share and growth rate, as it is predominantly getting its use in all building facilities to decrease excessive energy consumption across premises. The HVAC systems and lighting control systems are important consumers of energy; hence the purpose of building analytics solution assists in interpreting the data generated from various equipment and facility systems and stimulate the equipment performance across the facility.

– According to Constellation Energy Resources, LLC, the United States spends about USD 400 billion on energy for commercial and industrial buildings, with USD 120 million on un-used energy every year. At a 10% reduction, with the application of Energy Management, USA saves nearly USD 40 billion each year on energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of 49 million motor vehicles.

– Energy performance certificates (EP certificates) are among the most important drivers of the energy performance of the European building stock. They provide a picture of the current state of the building stock in terms of energy efficiency and include recommendations to improve the buildings energy performance.

Regional Outlook of Building Analytics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Building Analytics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.