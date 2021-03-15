Brazil Hydropower Market Report- Size, Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
Brazil Hydropower Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Brazil Hydropower Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Santo Antonio Energia SA; Renova Energia S.A.; Neoenergia S.A.; Itaipu Binacional; FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A; CPFL Energia S.A; Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco; Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A.; Votorantim Energia S.A; Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo
Table of Contents in this Report-
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018
2.2 Renewable Power Capacity in Brazil to Reach Over 69 GW by 2030
2.3 Large Hydro is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix in Brazil
3 Introduction
3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018
3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040
3.3 Hydropower, Global, Technology Definition and Classification
3.4 Report Guidance
4 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, 2010-2030
4.1 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Overview
4.2 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030
4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030
4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2018-2030
4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030
4.3 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Power Generation, 2010-2030
4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030
4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030
5 Hydropower Market, Brazil
5.1 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Overview
5.2 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030
5.2.1 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
5.3 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030
5.4 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Net Capacity Additions by Technology, 2010-2030
5.5 Hydro Power Market, Brazil, Market Size, 2010-2025
5.6 Large Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Active Plants
5.6.1 Large Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Active Plants, 2002-2018
5.6.2 Large Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Projects Under Construction (MW), 2018
5.7 Small Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Active Plants
5.7.1 Small Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Active Plants, 2002-2018
5.7.2 Small Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Projects Under Construction (MW), 2018
5.8 Hydro Power Market, Brazil, Deal Analysis, 2018
5.8.1 Hydro Power Market, Brazil, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018
5.8.2 Hydro Power Market, Brazil, Split by Deal Type, 2018
6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Brazil
6.1 Overview
6.2 Auctions/Tenders
6.2.1 Renewable Energy Auctions
6.2.2 T &D lines Auctions
6.2.3 Brazils First Renewable Energy De-contraction Auction
6.2.4 Hybrid Renewable Energy Projects to Participate in Energy Auctions
6.3 Local Content Policy
6.4 National Climate Change Plan
6.5 National Electricity Conservation Program – PROCEL
6.6 National Energy Plan (PNE), 2030
6.7 Brazilian Energy Plan, (PDE) 2027
6.8 Plan for Energy Expansion 2010-2019
6.9 Luz para Todos Electrification Program
6.10 Incentives for Small Hydropower Facilities, Law 9658
6.11 Wind Turbine Component Tax Exemption (Executive Decree 656)
6.12 Inova Energia Program
6.13 Net Metering for Distributed Generation
6.14 Distributed Generation Tax Incentives
6.15 Grid Access Policies
7 Hydropower Power Market, Brazil, Company Profiles
7.1 Company Snapshot: Santo Antonio Energia SA
7.1.1 Santo Antonio Energia SA – Company Overview
7.1.2 Santo Antonio Energia SA – Major Products and Services
7.1.3 Santo Antonio Energia SA – Head Office
7.2 Company Snapshot: Renova Energia S.A.
7.2.1 Renova Energia S.A. – Company Overview
7.2.2 Renova Energia S.A. – Business Description
7.2.3 Renova Energia S.A. – SWOT Analysis
7.2.4 Renova Energia S.A. – Major Products and Services
7.2.5 Renova Energia S.A. – Head Office
7.3 Company Snapshot: Neoenergia S.A.
7.3.1 Neoenergia S.A. – Company Overview
7.3.2 Neoenergia S.A. – Major Products and Services
7.3.3 Neoenergia S.A. – Head Office
7.4 Company Snapshot: Itaipu Binacional
7.4.1 Itaipu Binacional – Company Overview
7.4.2 Itaipu Binacional – Major Products and Services
7.4.3 Itaipu Binacional – Head Office
7.5 Company Snapshot: FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A
7.5.1 FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A – Company Overview3
7.5.2 FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A – Major Products and Services
7.5.3 FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A – Head Office
7.6 Company Snapshot: CPFL Energia S.A.
7.6.1 CPFL Energia S.A. – Company Overview
7.6.2 CPFL Energia S.A. – Business Description
7.6.3 CPFL Energia S.A. – SWOT Analysis
7.6.4 CPFL Energia S.A. – Major Products and Services
7.6.5 CPFL Energia S.A. – Head Office
7.7 Company Snapshot: Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco
7.7.1 Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco – Company Overview
7.7.2 Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco – Major Products and Services
7.7.3 Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco – Head Office
7.8 Company Snapshot: Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A.
7.8.1 Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. – Company Overview
7.8.2 Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. – Major Products and Services
7.8.3 Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. – Head Office
7.9 Company Snapshot: Votorantim Energia S.A
7.9.1 Votorantim Energia S.A – Company Overview
7.9.2 Votorantim Energia S.A – Business Description
7.9.3 Votorantim Energia S.A – SWOT Analysis
7.9.4 Votorantim Energia S.A – Major Products and Services
7.9.5 Votorantim Energia S.A – Head Office
7.10 Company Snapshot: Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo
7.10.1 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – Company Overview
7.10.2 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – Business Description
7.10.3 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – SWOT Analysis
7.10.4 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – Major Products and Services
7.10.5 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – Head Office
8 Appendix
8.1 Abbreviations
8.2 Market Definitions
8.3 Methodology
8.4 Coverage
8.4.1 Secondary Research
8.4.2 Primary Research
8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting
and more…