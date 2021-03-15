BOPIS Market 2021 – Company Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin, Recent Development 2027

Global BOPIS Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027 Increasing popularity of BOPIS due to convenience of shopping is the major driving factors for BOPIS market.

BOPIS Market Companies

Some major key players for global BOPIS market are,

Walmart

Zara

Home Depot

Michael’s

Macy’s

Kohl’s,

Target, Petco, Shopgate

Scope of Global BOPIS Market Reports –

BOPIS full form is Buy Online, Pick Up in Store. It enables retailers to combine the online and in-store experience to do business with customers while providing a more convenient way of shopping. In this process, first the customer complete purchase online and simultaneously chooses time and store location to pick up purchased product. Then the store picks up the order and pack it for customer, customer goes to nearby store to pick up his/her order which only takes maximum few hours compared to traditional online shopping.

Global BOPIS market report is segmented based on type of product, platform and end user and by regional & country level. Based on component, global BOPIS market is classified as electronic devices, apparel, footwear, accessories, books and others. Based upon platform, global BOPIS market is classified into website, mobile app. Based upon end user, global BOPIS market is classified into men, women and others.

The regions covered in this BOPIS market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global BOPIS Market Dynamics –

Increasing popularity of BOPIS due to convenience of shopping, all round benefits resulted from BOPIS to retailers, stores & customers and new technological development in tracking and digitization are the major factors driving the growth of BOPIS market. For instance, all aspect of supply chain, order information, fulfillment and inventory are automatically sync across online and offline properties through IoT & other innovative processes which enhances the effectiveness of this market. E-commerce business is growing with annual growth rate of 10-12 percent which also strengthens the market of BOPIS. This system also is changing the way the retailers do business, as retailers are merging their in-store and online inventory tracking system which provides retailers the opportunity to increase their digital business at the time of driving in-store traffic and incrementing sales in process. Economically, a BOPIS model provides commercial advantages such as retailers save last mile shipping costs and online shoppers visit physical store and may purchase additional products which helps the store to promote their business. For example, out of 37 million grocery and retail user sessions in US, France and UK, in-store pickup customers convert six time more with higher cart average and spend on average 6 percent more than traditional route shoppers. Another statistic says that about 69% of customers purchase additional items while browsing in store. Additionally, BOPIS decreases return costs as customers can see their purchase and return it on the premise instead of shipping back the item which also increases the demand of the model. However, presence of number of alternatives, intense competition and inventory tracking challenge are going to restrain the market.

Global BOPIS Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the global BOPIS market with highest market share due to high awareness among customers, high rate of using smart phones, presence of e-commerce and retailers such as Walmart etc. for instance, in 2019, more than 65% of shoppers of USA have used BOPIS and it is estimated that about 10 percent of all sales are going to be done through click and collect by 2025. Additionally, 49% of all US shoppers who used BOPIS also made unintended purchase while picking their item in store. It is estimated that 90% of retailers are going to implement BOPIS by 2021 due to advantages such as consumer preference, reduced shipping cost, and convenience to the customers. Many retailers are adopting BOPIS model for business reasons such as to gain edge against Amazon, to cater to millennials, to keep up with competitors and to attract shoppers to store. Europe is the second largest market of BOPIS due to the dense population compared to US, having strong tradition od good retail logistics and due to high awareness on BOPIS method of shopping. For instance, In the UK, 64% of retailers provide a click-and-collect option, according to Order Dynamics. 50% of French retailers provide the option and 43% of the retailers in Germany and Austria combined permit consumers to buy online and pick up in store. Asia-pacific is expected to witness high growth rate in BOPIS market due to rapid increase of e-commerce industry, growing adoption of internet and smart phones as well as rapid economic development.

Key Benefits for Global BOPIS Market Reports–

Global BOPIS Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global BOPIS Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global BOPIS Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global BOPIS Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global BOPIS Market Segmentation –

by Type of Product –Electronic devices, Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Books, Others

by Platform- Website, Mobile app.

by End user- Men, Women, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Europe, UK, Germany, Italy, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter – Global BOPIS Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global BOPIS Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global BOPIS Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

