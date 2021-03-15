Blow-fill-Seal Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2027

The Global Blow-fill-Seal market was estimated at USD 270.1 million in 2017, and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 414.5 million by the end of 2025, with the help of CAGR estimated to be at 5.5% in the forecasted period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Blow-fill-Seal Market, By Products Covered (Vials, Bottles, Ampoules, Pre-filled Syringes & Injectables), Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), End-Users (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Study Objectives of Blow-fill-Seal Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure alongside forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the Blow-fill-Seal market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with reference to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and remainder of the planet (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with reference to the present market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the marketplace for segmentation on the idea of component, deployment and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players within the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for Blow-fill-Seal

To track and analyze competitive developments like joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments within the Blow-fill-Seal

Key Blow-fill-Seal market Competitors:

• Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co. Ltd.,

• Weiler Engineering Inc.,

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.,

• Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co. Ltd.,

• Horizon Pharma plc.,

• Catalent Inc.,

• Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions,

• Brevetti Angela S.r.l.,

• Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.,

• Pharmapack Co. Ltd.,

• San Tung Machinery Industry Co. Ltd.,

• Rommelag Kunststoff-Machinen Vertribsgesellschaft mbH,

• Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation,

• Unither Pharmaceuticals,

• Hunan CHINASUN pharmaceutical machinery CO.,Ltd.,

are the major competitors in the market.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

Risk engine solution providers

Government agencies

Risk assessment service providers

Venture capitalists

Value-added resellers

Small, medium-sized, and enormous enterprises

Third-party providers



