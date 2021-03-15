Bitcoin Loan Market Skyrocketing Revenues by 2028 with Gold Box, BlockFi, Genesis Global Trading, Unchained Capital, Nexo, CoinLoan, OKEX, YouHodler, Binance, HELIO LENDING PTY LTD, iFinex, Bitcoin Suisse AG

Bitcoin ($426 billion): That represents a CAGR of around 75% in 11 years, a speed unrivalled by any traditional asset like equity, real estate or gold.

In December 2020, Bitcoin market capitalization hit an all-time high, up over USD 100 billion compared to the summer months. Its market capitalization is currently more than USD 350 billion.

Market capitalization is thereby calculated by multiplying the total number of bitcoins that are in circulation by the bitcoin price. Bitcoin’s market capitalization has grown from roughly USD 1 billion in 2013 to several times that amount since it spiked in popularity in 2017.

With portfolio-backed loans on Coinbase, customers can borrow cash quickly from their Coinbase accounts. No need to fill out a long application or go through a credit check. Customers can simply sign up with a few taps and get the cash in their accounts within 2–3 days.

CredEarn is a financial product that enables owners of digital assets to earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin (BTC). Pledge your digital assets through a set maturity date and then earn a fixed interest rate on them. It’s that simple.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Gold Box (India), BlockFi (United States), Genesis Global Trading (United States), Unchained Capital (United States), Nexo (United Kingdom), CoinLoan (Estonia), OKEX.COM (Malta), YouHodler (Cyprus), Binance.com (Malta), HELIO LENDING PTY LTD (Australia), iFinex Inc. (Hong Kong), Bitcoin Suisse AG (Switzerland), Celsius (United Kingdom) and Salt Blockchain Inc. (United States)

The aim of the report is to equip relevant players in deciphering essential cues about the various real-time market based developments, also drawing significant references from historical data, to eventually present a highly effective market forecast and prediction, favoring sustainable stance and impeccable revenue flow despite challenges such as sudden pandemic, interrupted production and disrupted sales channel in the Bitcoin Loan market.

This research report is an amalgamation of all relevant data pertaining to historic and current market specific information that systematically decide the future growth prospects of the Bitcoin Loan market. This section of the report further aims to enlighten report readers about the decisive developments and catastrophic implications caused by an unprecedented incident such as the pandemic that has visibly rendered unparalleled implications across the market.

Market segments on the basis of:

Type (Loan, Mortgage)

Application (Individual, Enterprise)

Device Used (Mobile/Smartphones, PC/Desktop, Others)

End-Use (Real Estate Investment, Car Payments, Travelling, Other)

Besides presenting a discerning overview of the historical and current market specific developments, inclined to aid a future-ready business decision, this well-compiled research report on the Bitcoin Loan market also presents vital details on various industry best practices comprising SWOT and PESTEL analysis to adequately locate and maneuver profit scope. Therefore, to enable and influence a flawless market-specific business decision, aligning with the best industry practices, this specific research report on the market also lends a systematic rundown on vital growth triggering elements comprising market opportunities, persistent market obstacles and challenges, also featuring a comprehensive outlook of various drivers and threats that eventually influence the growth trajectory in the Bitcoin Loan market.

Bitcoin Loan Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Bitcoin Loan Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

In this latest research publication a thorough overview of the current market scenario has been portrayed, in a bid to aid market participants, stakeholders, research analysts, industry veterans and the like to borrow insightful cues from this ready-to-use market research report, thus influencing a definitive business discretion. The report in its subsequent sections also portrays a detailed overview of competition spectrum, profiling leading players and their mindful business decisions, influencing growth in the Bitcoin Loan market.

