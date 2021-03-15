Bioidentical Hormones Market Skyrocketing Revenues by 2028 with NutraMarks, SottoPelle, Advantage Pharmaceuticals, BioTE Medical, Bravado Labs, Full Life Wellness Center, Neuva Aesthetics, Defy Medical, Biostation, United Pharmacy, LLC

Bioidentical hormones are defined as man-made hormones that are very similar to the hormones produced by the human body. Common hormones that are matched are estrogen, progesterone and testosterone. These are then used as treatment for men and women whose own hormones are low or out of balance.

BHRT can be used to treat men and women when their hormone levels drop or become unbalanced. It’s most frequently used to ease symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. It may also be used to improve symptoms of cancer treatment or to treat conditions such as: insulin resistance.

Hormone replacement therapy with pellets lasts for about 4 months at a time. After 4 months, symptoms of menopause and andropause will begin to return. We recommend having 3 rounds of hormone therapy a year to maintain a regular balance of your hormones.

Top Key Players:

BioTE Medical

NutraMarks, Inc.

SottoPelle

Advantage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bravado Labs

Full Life Wellness Center

Neuva Aesthetics

Defy Medical

Biostation

United Pharmacy, LLC

It gives an information in regards to Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, likely contestants, purchasers, industry contenders, and providers with certified data for comprehension the worldwide Bioidentical Hormones business sector. Besides, it offers nitty gritty information of sellers including the profile, determinations of item, deals, applications, yearly execution in the business, speculations, acquisitions and mergers, advertise size, income, piece of the pie, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Bioidentical Hormones Market, By Type

Estrogen

Progesterone

Testosterone

Other

Bioidentical Hormones Market, By Product Type

Tablet & Capsule

Cream & Gel

Patch & Implant

Injectable

Other

Bioidentical Hormones Market, By End-use

Hospital & Clinic

Academic & Research

Other

