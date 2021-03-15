BIM in Construction Market Rapidly Integrating Innovative Solutions and Services to Enhance the Business Functions by Leading Vendors – NEMETSCHEK, Oracle Corporation, Procore Technologies, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., Vizerra SA

According to the report, the global BIM in construction Market industry generated $2.51 billion in 2021, is projected to garner $7.53 billion in 2028, witnessing a CAGR of +15% from 2021 to 2028.

A report, titled “BIM in Construction Market” has been added to our repository. The report represents the current situation of the market based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to impact its demand in the near future, it evaluates the state of the market by 2025. The report takes stock of the global market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment viability. It also offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of every feature of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. The aim of the report is to allow the readers to concentrate on the classifications on the basis of product qualifications, standing competitive landscape and the market’s incomes with profitability.

The Global BIM in Construction Market finds application in numerous products. The report has noticed that the global market is marked by several segments. The BIM in Construction sector of the global market is complex in nature and depends on demographics. The competitors in the worldwide market are counseled to understand the varied and dynamic supervisory limitations and plot their expansion strategies accordingly.

Top Companies of BIM in Construction Market :

Autodesk Inc.

AVEVA Group

Bentley Systems

Hexagon AB

NEMETSCHEK

Oracle Corporation

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc.

Vizerra SA

This report is curated to give effective data to the retailers of BIM in Construction market. Thus, a resourceful data is maintained, to give proper directions to the industries for their growth.

A numerical graphical report has been presented in chapter format. In this, the introductory chapter provides a general point of view of the Global BIM in Construction Market. The next chapter offers an extensive view of the BIM in Construction industry, with an in-depth focus on the key regional markets. Sub-sectors such as technology and product expansion, key progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regional and national development status.

The BIM in Construction Market report focuses on the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Also, the major details such as product types manufactured, production capacities, production values, gross margins, product production global share, company contact information, product pictures, manufacturing processes, product cost structures, etc. are included for better understanding. A number of analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Table of Contents

Global BIM in Construction Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global BIM in Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global BIM in Construction Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global BIM in Construction Market Forecast

