Beauty Devices Market Top 10 Companies Analysis by Size, Industry Share, Statistics, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Beauty Devices Market is valued at USD 28.30 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 96.19 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Beauty Devices Market Report-

Beauty Devices are used for the acne elimination, anti-aging, cellulite reduction and body firming/toning, cleansing, hair regrowth, hair removal and others. Cosmetic electrotherapy is a range of beauty treatments that uses low electric currents .Skin care is the range of practices that support skin integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. Increasing awareness of hair and skin problems, that is, photo aging of skin and hair, is growing due to the high subjection to pollution and UV radiation. This effects in reduced skin elasticity, hair loss, and sunburns, which in turn increases the global market demand for beauty devices. Beauty devices deliver extreme hell in the cure of for these problems and issues and make skin healthy.

Global Beauty Devices market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and by region & country level. Based upon product type, beauty devices market is classified into cleansing devices, oxygen and steamer, dermal rollers, acne removal devices, hair removal devices and other. Based upon application, beauty devices market is classified into beauty salon, household and other.

The regions covered in this Beauty Devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Beauty Devices is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Beauty Devices Manufacturers-

Procter and Gamble, Philips, Panasonic, Nu Skin Enterprises, L’OrÃ©al (Clarisonic), Conair, MTG, Hitachi, Remington, YA-MAN, FOREO, Home Skinovations, Carol Cole (NuFace), KAKUSAN, Quasar MD, Kingdom, Tria and others.

Global Beauty Devices Market Dynamics–

Rising prevalence of skin and hormonal diseases, escalating geriatric population, and increasing awareness about beauty devices are some of the major factors driving the global beauty devices market. According to the WHO, between 2015 and 2050, the global population aged 60 years or over numbered 962 million in 2017, more than twice as large as in 1980 when there were 382 million older persons worldwide. The quantity of older persons is predictable to double again by 2050, when it is projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion. However, availability of cheaper beauty products and high cost of these beauty products may act as a restraint for the market growth. In spite of that, products and devices for anti-aging helps in giving younger look and reducing skin aging by tightening and revitalizing the skin which further fuels the market demand for beauty devices.

Global Beauty Devices Market Regional Analysis–

North America and Europe are expected to witness a significant growth in the global beauty devices market with the potential rate due to the increase in the demand of natural and organic products, growing appearance consciousness, and greater acceptance of technologically progressive beauty devices in this region. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, between 2016 and 2017, the area improved by almost 93’000 hectares or 3 percent. Nearly 1.8% of the country in Canada is organic, and the part in the United States is 0.6%.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of skin and hormonal diseases, escalating geriatric population, and increasing awareness about beauty devices in this region. According to the UN publication, “World Population Aging 2017”, Asia is expected to witness a two-fold increase in the aging population, with the population aged 60 years or over projected to increase from 549 million in 2017 to nearly 1.3 billion by 2050.

Global Beauty Devices Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: Cleansing Devices, Oxygen and Steamer, Dermal Rollers, Acne Removal Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Other

By Application: Beauty, Salon, Household, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

