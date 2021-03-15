Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021 Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Internap Corporation

Bare Metal Cloud Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Bare Metal Cloud Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Bare Metal Cloud Market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Internap Corporation, Packet Inc (Equinix Inc), Scaleway Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc, Rackspace Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., LightEdge Solutions, Inc and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In April 2020, IBM Cloud added AMD’s second-generation server chips to its portfolio. AMD’s 96-core EPYC 7642 processors can boast a maximum clock speed of 3.3 GHz and support for up to four terabytes of memory per socket. The processors will power IBM Cloud’s latest bare-metal offerings, especially for data analytics, electronic design automation, AI, virtualized, and other containerized workloads. The servers are available in IBM data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, and can be on a monthly pay-as-you-use model.

– In April 2020, Oracle Cloud launched new bare metal and virtual instances powered by AMD’s second-generation Epyc Rome processors, intended for HPC and big data analytics workloads. The bare metal E3 standard computes case supports 128 CPUs, 2 TB of RAM, and comes with 100 Gbps standard network bandwidth.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI to Hold a Significant Share Over the Forecast Period

– The banking vertical predominantly requires bare-metal cloud services with the rise in the transactions and details related to them.

– Moreover, the critical need for high security and data protection during online banking, secure transactions, and access violations has also pushed the data traffic demanding the use of bare metal cloud solutions.

– Additionally, financial firms heavily rely on technology and data, in all aspects of their business. In areas, such as risk analytics, derivatives pricing, quantitative modeling, portfolio optimization, and bank stress-testing, the use of high-performance computing (HPC) for a quick performance of complex calculations on large data sets is becoming increasingly prevalent.

– Banks and brokers are anticipated to typically use HPC and grid computing for tasks, such as real-time risk management, as they handle thousands of transactions for clients around the world at any given moment.

– Proprietary trading outfits, meanwhile, often need HPC to run sophisticated models. These parameters are expected to drive the growth in the adoption of bare metal cloud in the sector.

Regional Outlook of Bare Metal Cloud Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Bare Metal Cloud Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

