Autonomous Train Technology Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Driverless trains unlike the traditional trains do not require any on board driver to monitor, and operate the train functions. The operations are automated with the help highly powered sensors, enhanced camera systems, and GPS. The working of all of the components is controlled with the help of a highly efficient computer system with machine learning (ML) capabilities.

The growth of the autonomous train technology market is driven by factors such as increase in allocation of budget for development of railways; rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport; and reduction in pollution & accidents. However, rise in possibilities of hacking the system and high cost of train automation restrict the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in railway infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, and increase in freight transport through train are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the autonomous train technology market on the basis of grade of automation (GoA), type, technology, component, and region. Grade of Automation includes GoA 1, GoA 2, GoA 3, GoA 4. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into passenger train and freight train. Depending on component, it is categorized into camera, accelerometer, odometer, tachometer, radio set, and others. By technology, it is fragmented into CBTC, ERTMS, ATC, and PTC.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Alstom S.A., ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG., and Thales Group.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Grade of Automation

> GoA 1

> GoA 2

> GoA 3

> GoA 4

By Application

> Passenger Train

> Freight Train

By Technology

> CBTC

> ETRMS

> ATC

> PTC

By Component

> Camera

> Accelerometer

> Odometer

> Tachometer

> Radio set

> Others

BY REGION

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PRofILED

> Alstom S.A.

> ABB

> Bombardier Transportation

> CRRC Transportation

> General Electric

> Hitachi Ltd.

> Kawasaki Heavy Industries

> Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

> Siemens AG

> Thales Group