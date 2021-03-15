Automotive Thermoplastics Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Thermoplastics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (Thermoplastics are used in wide variety of applications in the automotive industry. The growing use of the thermoplastics in manufacturing different vehicle parts, such as battery frames, bearing parts, and vehicle-body, is the main reason contributing toward the growth of the global automotive thermoplastics market).”

Based on geography, the automotive thermoplastics market has been categorized into North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); Latin America; and Middle East, and Africa (MEA). Globally, APAC is the largest market for automotive thermoplastics, and this market is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that APAC is the largest automobile producing region in the world.

Some of the major companies operating in the global automotive thermoplastics market are Toray Industries Inc., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Teijin Ltd., Quickstep Holdings Ltd., Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., and Gurit Holding AG.

The report covers country-wise automotive thermoplastic market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and others.

