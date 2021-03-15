Australia & New Zealand Fertility Services Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market generated $709 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,020 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Fertility services are treatments that assist in treating infertility in patients. In vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, intrauterine insemination, and others are different forms of infertility services that help single mothers, couples with infertility problems, and people from the LGBT community to procreate.

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the future, owing to higher number of infertility cases, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, rise in technological advancements in fertility procedures, and large presence of fertility clinics with trained medical professionals. In addition, availability of advanced fertility treatments, increase in disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies further augment the market growth in Australia & New Zealand. In addition, recent innovations in IVF technology with surge in assisted reproductive technology (ART) success rate are projected to boost the demand for fertility services in the future. However, higher cost, complications associated with ART treatment, and multiple pregnancies associated with fertility treatments are projected to hinder the market growth. Rise in new fertility clinics and increase in same-sex marriages are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in future.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR78

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market is segmented based on procedure, service, and end user. Based on procedure, the market is divided into IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), IVF without ICSI, surrogacy, and others. Based on service, it is categorized into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. Based on end user, the market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

> It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

> A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

> The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Procedure

o IVF with ICSI

o IUI

o IVF without ICSI

o Surrogacy

o Others

Service

o Fresh Non-donor

o Frozen Non-donor

o Egg and Embryo Banking

o Fresh Donor

o Frozen Donor

End User

o Fertility Clinics

o Hospitals

o Surgical Centers

o Clinical Research Institutes

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR78

LIST of KEY PLAYERS PRofILED IN THE REPORT

> Adora Fertility

> Care Fertility

> City Fertility

> Fertility Associates Limited

> Fertility First

> Fertility SA

> GENEA LIMITED

> Monash IVF Group Limited

> National Women’s Health

> Virtus Health

LIST of OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

> Demeter Fertility

> Coastal IVF

> Melbourne IVF