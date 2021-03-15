Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market 2021 Size, Status and Outlook – Honeywell Analytics, Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Asia-pacific gas detector marker is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market are Honeywell Analytics, Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Industrial Scientific Corporation, Det-Tronics (a Carrier Company), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited, RKI Instruments Inc., GFG Gesellscharft and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Draeger introduced the industry’s first wireless IR gas detector for demanding industrial applications. It is used to detect the presence of hydrocarbon gases and warn operators of the risk of fire or explosion. Its ultra-low power design and small integrated battery pack enables up to two years of continuous operation.

– December 2019 – Honeywell acquired Rebellion Photonics, a provider of intelligent, visual gas monitoring solutions for the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries.The acquisition complements Honeywell’s strong portfolio of process technologies, automation and gas detection solutions.

– July 2019 – Industrial Scientific introduced a new addition to its wireless gas detection portfolio, the RGX Gateway. The RGX provides real-time access to hazard exposures, panic and man-down situations, and exact locations via text, email, or on-screen alerts for improved response and productivity.

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas to Occupy Maximum Market Share

– The market for Oil & Gas is fastest in the region due to government initiatives encouraging the use of gas detectors. With the growing energy demand, the region is facing more significant challenges of securing the supply of energy resources to meet the domestic requirements of each economy.

– The purpose of the APEC Oil and Gas Security Initiative (OGSI) is to aid economies in addressing the issue of energy supply security and on how to deal with the threats of possible supply shortage and emergencies. It has three significant pillars — Oil and Gas Security Exercise (OGSE), Oil and Gas Security Network (OGSN), and Oil and Gas Security Studies (OGSS). Thus gas detectors are of paramount importance in these areas.

– India has established policy objectives, which encourage national gas companies to carry out innovations and new developments. One of them is Hydrocarbons Vision 2025, whose focus area is to develop the hydrocarbon sector as a globally competitive industry by upgrading technology and building capacity.

Regional Outlook of Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

