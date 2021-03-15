Antiseptic Bathing Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2026

Global Antiseptic Bathing Market: Overview

Antiseptic bathing is a preoperative bathing procedure used to prevent surgical site infections (SSI). Antiseptic bathing market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to high recommendation of this procedure during numerous surgical procedures. The market is hold dominance in the developed regions as several organizations promote antiseptic bathing. The global antiseptic bathing market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period owing to a rise in awareness.

Global Antiseptic Bathing Market: Notable Developments

Below is a notable development in the global antiseptic bathing market:

Ecolab Inc. has developed new antiseptic bathing kit with chlorhexidine gluconate for use a night earlier the surgery and in the morning on the day of the surgery. Its use dramatically reduces the bacteria level and prevents SSIs from occurring. Moreover, it offers excellent bacterial decolonization leading to considerably reduced bacterial count. In addition, its effectiveness pronounces with continual use. Development of this product has strengthened the growth ground of the global antiseptic bathing market.

Prominent players in the global antiseptic bathing market include Reynard Health Supplies, HiCare Health, Medline Industries, Stryker Corporation, Dickinson & Company, and Air Liquide (Schulke Australia Pyt Ltd).

Global Antiseptic Bathing Market: Key Growth Dynamics

A rise in the occurrence of surgical site infections is the key factor driving the growth of global antiseptic bathing market. These infections result in prolonged hospital stay and pose the threat of reoccurrence. These concerns have resulted in numerous health organizations spreading awareness pertaining to the benefits of antiseptic bathing, thereby promoting the market’s expansion.

Additionally, rising number of surgeries has presented several growth opportunities for the global antiseptic bathing market. Moreover, health professionals are highly emphasizing on the prevention of surgical site infections as it may result in the need for intermittent surgeries. This has impacted the antiseptic bathing market positively, thereby resulting in its progression.

In addition to the aforementioned drivers, rising prevalence of companies manufacturing antiseptic bathing products has expedited the industry’s growth. Moreover, SSIs result in an increase in expenditure due to readmissions. Consequently, there is an increase in preoperative bathing, thus facilitating an expansion in the global antiseptic bathing market. Moreover, there is a rise in adoption of CHG wipes as they do not need to be dipped in water, thus offering ease of use. This has significantly increased the consumer base of the market, thus propelling its growth.

However, there are a few restraining factors that may impede the growth of antiseptic bathing market. Perpetually change rules and regulations pertaining to preoperative skin cleansing may act as a barrier in the global antiseptic bathing market. Nonetheless, development of new antiseptic skin cleansing products may offset the effects of the restraints. Moreover, a rise in geriatric population may aid the market in expanding its frontiers as they are more susceptible to SSIs.

Global Antiseptic Bathing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show dominance over the global antiseptic bathing market. The growth in this region can be mainly attributed to the presence of high disposable income and growing geriatric populace. Favorable regulatory policies have also contributed to the market’s expansion in this region. China is expected to present the most lucrative growth opportunities for antiseptic bathing market in this region on account of the prevalence of bathing protocol for the prevention of surgical site infections or hospital acquired infections.

