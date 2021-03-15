Animation and VFX Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., iPi Soft LLC., Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.)

Animation and VFX Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Animation and VFX Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Animation and VFX Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Animation and VFX Market are Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., iPi Soft LLC., Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.), Smith Micro Software Inc., Serif Ltd., DWANGO Co. Ltd., Blender Foundation, Synfig Studio, Toon Boom Animation Inc., Act-3D B.V., Epic Games Inc. (Unreal Engine) and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Autodesk released 3Ds Max 2021 version. The latest version from the company focuses on rendering and textures by leveraging the improvements in performance. The version also added support for python 3, scriptable baking, and more focus on CAD-related workflows and interoperability with Autodesk’s CAD tools such as AutoCAD and Revit.

– December 2019 – Autodesk announced a release of Maya 2020. The new version is featured with original animation, rendering, effects, modeling and rigging advancements to empower artists throughout the production pipeline.

Key Market Trends:

Media Segment is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Online Streaming

– Nowadays, consumers are engaging in high-definition visual experiences. Movie-goers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios, which includes more animation and VFX shots into films. Also, consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets, and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX, and games content is being consumed not only on OTT streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and but also on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

– With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content, due to which streaming video has become the fastest-growing segment in the distribution channel for animation, thereby witnessing a high-growth and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

– Further, cloud computing is playing a pivotal role in character rendering, and modeling processes as the cloud-based rendering of animation films are more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Animation and VFX Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Animation and VFX Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.