Airport Duty-free liquor Market to Bolster the Growth during the Forecast Period 2021–2028 with Brown-Forman, Diageo, Erdington, Bacardi, Heineken, Glen Moray, Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands, Inc, REMY COINTREAU, Pernod

The Airport Duty-free liquor Market size was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.4 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of +22% from 2021 to 2028.

The airport duty-free liquor at airport shops have become a favorite destination for travelers who like to shop before starting their journey. This is due to the elimination of local import tax or the duties implemented by the government bodies.

Travel & tourism includes leisure tourism, business tourism, and others. The factors that promote the growth of the travel & tourism industry include changes in lifestyle, rise in tourism promotion, increase in number of passengers and frequent fliers, and others, which in turn are expected to fuel the growth of the airport duty-free liquor market. Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the airport duty-free liquor market in the near future. Continuous growth in global aviation, air traffic, and rise in the tourism industry are the key factors that boost the growth of the airport duty-free liquor market.

Airport Duty-free liquor Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Brown-Forman, Diageo, Erdington, Bacardi, Heineken, Glen Moray, Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands, Inc, REMY COINTREAU, Pernod, and Ricard.

Airport Duty-free liquor Market Segmentation on the basis on the Type:-

Whiskey

Other

