Air Ambulance Services Market is Expected to Grow with an Impressive CAGR till 2027 | Players – Alacura Medical Transportation Management LLC, Air Methods, Acadian Air Med, an Acadian company, Aeromedevac, AirMed International

Experts predict the market to grow exponentially from its earlier record of US$28.3 billion in 2019 to an estimated value of US$87.3billion by 2027 with an annual compound growth rate of 7.6% over the next seven years.

The report evaluates the market share and size from 2019 to 2027. The compound annual growth rate is taken for the period 2020 – 2027. Market influencing factors such as drivers, restrains and investment opportunities are contained in the detail report emphasizing the market trends. Comprising detailed market segmentation, underlining the key geographies in product types and application areas the report deals with both the value and volume of the global market in this business. The evaluation has been done taking into consideration the macro and micro level indices and an overview of the associated factors which play an important role in deciding the market trends. These factors are environmental conditions, socio-political scenarios, cultural norms, legal agencies, competitive structures, and demography of the regions. Industry experts foresee a higher degree of competition owing to the great demand in consumption and technological advancement.

Alacura Medical Transportation Management LLC, Air Methods, Acadian Air Med, an Acadian company, Aeromedevac, AirMed International, LLC, AirCARE, Jet Rescue International, MedWay Air Ambulance, IAS Medical, US Air Ambulance, Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH), Express Air Medical Transport, Air Ambulance Worldwide, AeroCare Medical Transport System, Inc., REVA, Inc., UNC Health Care, Aitheras Aviation Group, LLC, KIDZ Medical Service, Suncoast Air & Ground Medical Transport, Classic Air Medical, Sunrise Air Ambulance, Inc., Aero Jet Medical, Fox Flight Inc., WellCare Air Ambulance Services, Advanced Air Ambulance, Corp., American Air Ambulance, Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC, Aviation West Charters, LLC and PHI Air Medical.

Helicopter and Aircraft/Airplane (Rotary Winged Aircraft and Fixed Winged Aircraft)

Hospital-based Service and Community-based Service

Based on the product types and application areas, the major geographies are divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

• North America – US, Mexico, Canada

• Europe – Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

• South America- Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

• Middle East and Africa – Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

