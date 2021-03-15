AI in Fintech Market 2021 Outlook – IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, Narrative Science

AI in Fintech Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The AI in Fintech Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global AI in Fintech market was estimated at USD 6.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.60 billion by 2025.

Top Leading Companies of AI in Fintech Market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services Inc., IPsoft Inc., Next IT Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Onfido, Ripple Labs Inc., Active.Ai, TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs), Trifacta Software Inc., Data Minr Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Fenergo, the provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, and IBM signed an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreement that will allow the companies to collaborate on solutions that can help clients address the multitude of financial risks they face.

– April 2020 – Verient System INC, the parent company of Next IT corporation, completed an agreement to provide its new standard solution for enterprise fraud and security investigations to the world’s largest banking organizations. The AI platform Of Verient systems will help banks in fraud detection, cybersecurity, and deployment management requirements.

Key Market Trends:

Quantitative and Asset Management? to Witness Significant Growth

– Fintech has been undergoing a continued evolution in the landscape of investment management. Advanced technology and solution adoption, including the use of big data, AI, and machine learning (ML) to help the businesses in evaluating investment opportunities, optimizing their investment portfolios, and mitigating the associated risks have been clinical in the technology adoption.

– The investment advisory services, for instance, are undergoing radical changes with the growth and evolution of automated wealth advisers. These advisers have the capabilities to assist the investors without the intervention of a human adviser, and can also be used in combination with a human adviser. It extends the ability to provide tailored, actionable advice to its investors with ease of access, at a partially lower cost.?

– Further, in the area of financial record keeping, blockchain, and distributed ledger technology are augmenting the AI adoption by creating new ways to record, track, and store transactions for financial assets. For instance, Sentifi, a Swiss Fintech company established in 2012, uses AI and ML to enable investors and other financial market stakeholders to tap into the online available financial intelligence of millions of persons and organizations.

– Furthermore, asset management companies can gain substantial benefits through the adoption of AI and ML. These technologies can help provide real-time actionable insights and facilitate portfolio management decisions. Sub-sets of AI can empower asset managers to streamline processes to optimize investment decisions and processes.

Regional Outlook of AI in Fintech Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The AI in Fintech Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.