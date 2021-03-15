A New TMR Study Analyses Growth of Automated Smart Locker System Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market: Introduction

An automated smart locker system is an integrated system. It consists of an intelligent electronic lock hardware and a built-in application which help the system to perform the task automatically.

Generally, RFID technology is used in this system. It is a customized electronic platform which enables the customer or the end-user to securely receive, drop-off, transfer, and store parcels, documents and other items.

The automated smart locker system is easy to use. It enhances the flexibility for keeping the documents compared to the traditional locker system. Some of the major features of the automated smart locker system include remote system management, real time monitoring of the locker, and live locker reservation.

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market: Dynamics

Increase in Penetration of Smartphones and Connected Devices

Demand for automated smart locker system can be attributed to the increased usage of smartphones, smart devices, and tablets. Individuals as well as businesses are shifting toward wireless era from the conventional system. Minimizing the usage of key to remove the complexity and to enhance the flexibility of storage of the item is driving the demand for the automated smart locker system. Digitization has made data transfer from one place to another quite easy which makes the automated locker more convenient.

Rise in adoption of IoT Based System

Adoption rate of IoT based systems is increasing rapidly across the globe. IoT has simplified complex traditional problems related to connectivity and flow of information. The number of IoT connected devices is increasing yearly due to their wide acceptance and there is also a shift in preference from wired devices to wireless devices. It will boost the demand for the automated smart locker system in the coming future as with the development of the better technology related to locker system the integration with IoT will be more effective.

Lack of Awareness

In low economy and lower middle economy countries the adoption rate of automated smart locker system is very low. Individuals within these economies still prefer conventional lock and key for their locker systems. This is due to lack of awareness regarding the smart locker system. The individuals are not aware about features and advantages of such technology and solution which could help them and the organizations optimize their cost and bring the flexibility in their business.

North America to Dominate Market in Terms of Market Size

In terms of region, the global automated smart locker system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market due to high adoption rate by small & medium size enterprises in this particular region. The number of small and medium size enterprises is very high, especially in North America.

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market: Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, LockTec GmbH installed smart luggage lockers for the customers of Danish railways at the train station Aarhus. This would help the Danish railway to provide better storage services to their customers.

In January 2019, Planex has launched xLocker2 which is a unique steel personal storage solution for activity based working environment for mobile workers. This locker has received AFRDI Blue & Green Tick Level A Platinum certification.

Bell and Howell, LLC

Founded in 1907, Bell and Howell, LLC is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. The company focuses on providing services and solutions in retail click-and-collect, pharmaceutical factory intelligence, consumer packaging automation, and production mail. Bell and Howell, LLC. majorly provides maintenance & repair services, service and maintenance outsourcing, IoT-enabled services, and project management services. The company recently acquired Gunther International and launched two new smart locker solutions i.e. QuickCart and CleverFlex.

Meridian Kiosks

Founded in 1999, Meridian Kiosks is based in Aberdeen, North Carolina, U.S. The company is an end-to-end solution provider, technology integrator, and total self-service solutions provider. Meridian Kiosks provides end-to-end solutions to multiple industries such as automotive, food and beverage, entertainment, and healthcare. The company provides solutions such as interactive digital signage, bill payment, EV charging station, automated smart locker system, and ticketing and check-in.

Modern Office Systems, LLC

Incorporated in 1982, Modern Office Systems, LLC is based in New York, U.S. The company is engaged in designing and installation of records management and storage system solutions. It offers a large number of products including smart locker systems, mobile storage systems, shelving storage solutions, modular casework storage, locker solutions for the healthcare community, day use locker, custom storage islands, library solutions, and pharmacy storage solutions

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market: Segmentation

The global automated smart locker system market can be segmented based on:

Component

End-users

Geography

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market Segmentation, by Component

Based on component, the global automated smart locker system market can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market Segmentation, by End-users

In terms of end-users, the global automated smart locker system market can be segregated into:

Commercial

Residential

Government/Institutions

Industrial

The report on the global automated smart locker system market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The global automated smart locker system market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on the global automated smart locker system market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis of the global automated smart locker system market includes:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordics Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

