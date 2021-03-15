A New TMR Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market Growth Post 2021

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the metal cosmetic packaging market in its published report. In terms of revenue, the global metal cosmetic packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% during the forecast period of 2019–2027, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the metal cosmetic packaging market report.

Metal cosmetic packaging includes packaging formats such as tubes, bottles, pumps & dispensers, and others. The main applications of metal cosmetic packaging are for skin care, hair care, makeup, and nail care products. Container type and material varies, depending upon the cosmetic product form and the capacity required. A majority of manufacturers of metal cosmetic packaging solutions are concentrated in the Asia Pacific region. Improving economic conditions, rising incomes, and increasing beauty awareness in developing markets are the major drivers influencing the demand for beauty products, eventually boosting the demand for metal cosmetic packaging solutions. The focus of metal cosmetic packaging manufacturers on innovative and alluring packaging has significantly increased in the past few decades. Key metal cosmetic packaging manufacturers have started considering effective packaging as a critical attribute of product marketing.

The global metal cosmetic packaging market has been segmented into product, material, application, capacity, and region. By product, the global metal cosmetic packaging market has been segmented into tubes, bottles, pumps & dispensers, and others. The bottles segment is expected to create the highest incremental $ opportunity of ~ US$ 610 Mn by the end of the forecast period. By material, the global metal cosmetic packaging market is segmented into aluminum and tin. The aluminum segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of ~ 4%, during the forecast period. By application, the global metal cosmetic packaging market has been segmented as skin care, hair care, makeup, and nail care. The skin care segment is expected to create the highest incremental $ opportunity of ~ US$ 680 Mn by the end of the forecast period. By capacity, the global metal cosmetic packaging market has been segmented as lesser than 5 ml, 5 ml – 10 ml, 11 ml – 15 ml, and above 15 ml. By capacity, the 11–15 ml segment is expected to create the highest incremental $ opportunity of ~ US$ 626 Mn, with a market value share of 36.5% in the metal cosmetic packaging market by the end of 2027.

Packaging as a Communication and Promotional Medium

Over the last decade, key players of the cosmetics and personal care industry are mainly focused on marketing. In order to enhance their brand visibility, manufacturers are now emphasizing on packaging as a ‘key differentiator’. This factor has increased the demand for cosmetics, improved the rate of brand recall, and expanded the consumer base. Various companies are exploiting every opportunity to use packaging as a communication and promotional medium by offering a variety of printing options, which has led to a paradigm shift towards the customization of packaging in the cosmetics industry.

Competition Landscape: Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market

Some of the key players in the global metal cosmetic packaging market that are included in the report are

Aptar Group Inc.

RPC Group Plc

Libo Cosmetics Company

Ltd, Quadpack Industries

HCP Packaging

Fusion Packaging

Swallowfield Plc

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Albea S.A.

Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG.

Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market Classification

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market by Product

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Others

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market by Material

Aluminium

Tin

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market by Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Nail Care

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market by Capacity

Lesser than 5 ml

5 ml – 10 ml

11 ml – 15 ml

Above 15 ml

Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Benelux Nordic Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



