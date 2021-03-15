Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market 2021 Analysis by Trends, Company Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast by 2027 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Rising employment of shale gas is one of the primary factors powering the requirement for vinyl acetate monomer. The market has been observing positive development, owing to the sustained growth of unconventional gas sources.

The major players in the global vinyl acetate monomer market are,

Celanese Corporation (Hoechst Celanese), Dow Chemical Company, Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corporation, LyondellBasell

VAM (Vinyl Acetate Monomer) is a colorless organic compound which is created from the response of acetic acid and ethylene with oxygen in the attendance of a palladium catalyst. It is an essential chemical building substance which is employed in a series of industrial and consumer goods. VAM is a major component for producing resins, intermediates, and emulsion polymers which are employed in coatings, wires, paints, and adhesives.

The global market for vinyl acetate monomer has been divided based in end-use industry, application, and region. On the basis of application, the market has been divided into polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), polyvinyl acetate (PVA), vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polyvinyl formal, vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been divided into cosmetics and personal care, construction, packaging, adhesives, textile, automotive, paints and coatings, and others.

Key Market Segments:

By Application: Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Others

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Textile, Others

The Development Of The Worldwide Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Is Powered By The Quickly Developing Packaging Sector All Over The World

The development of the worldwide vinyl acetate monomer market is powered by the quickly developing packaging sector all over the world. The rising requirement for packaged food and beverages products due to improved and convenience product shelf is predicted to propel market development. With the launch of multiple-layer barrier packaging tech, requirement for the product is increasing in the packaging sector.

VAM usage is rising in the construction sector owing to increasing commercial and residential infrastructure activities in both developing and developed areas. The rising requirement for paints and adhesives and coatings from primary end-use sectors such as construction, automotive, and packaging is also powering market development.

Some of the developing strategies accepted by the major players in the vinyl acetate monomer market comprise acquisitions, expansions, and new product roll out. For example, Celanese Corporation, a US-located global specialty materials and technology firm, in 2017 expanded its production ability of VAM in Texas.

Asia Pacific Added Up For The Biggest Share Of The Global Market For Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Asia Pacific added up for the biggest share of the global market for vinyl acetate monomer; the Asia Pacific market is predicted to carry on its dominance in the coming period owing to the quickly developing packaging sector with the rising requirement for packaged food and beverages products. Moreover, increasing residential construction activities in developing countries such as China, India, and Thailand, paired with rising disposable incomes of users and rising population base, is powering market development.

