$ 7.9 Billion Worth “Cleanroom Technologies Market”, Led by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ardmac, Clean Air Products, Labconco Corporation and more.

Cleanroom Technologies Industry

The Cleanroom Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 5.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cleanroom Technologies Market:

  • Azbil Corporation (Japan)
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)
  • Ardmac (Ireland)
  • Clean Air Products (US)
  • Labconco Corporation (US)
  • Dynarex Corporation (US)
  • DowDuPont Inc. (US)
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US)
  • Taikisha Ltd. (Japan)
  • Exyte AG (Germany)
  • COLANDIS GmbH (Germany)
  • ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium)
  • Clean Rooms International Inc. (US)
  • Bouygues Group (France)
  • Terra Universal Inc. (US)
  • Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK)
  • Camfil (Sweden)
  • OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany)
  • PartecoSrl (Italy)
  • Airtech Japan Ltd. (Japan)

Based on the product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cleanroom technologies market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing.

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2018.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Growing Demand for Sterilized Pharmaceutical Formulations is One of the Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Table 1 Market, By Product, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 2 Market (Product), By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 3 Cleanroom Consumables Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Cleanroom Consumables Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Cleanroom Safety Consumables Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Cleanroom Safety Consumables Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Gloves Offered By Major Players

Table 8 Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Cleanroom Apparel Offered By Major Players

Table 10 Cleanroom Apparel Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Other Safety Consumables Offered By Major Players

Table 12 Other Safety Consumables Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 Cleanroom Cleaning Consumables Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 Cleanroom Cleaning Consumables Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 Wipes Offered By Major Players

…and More

 

