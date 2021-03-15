$ 7.9 Billion Worth “Cleanroom Technologies Market”, Led by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ardmac, Clean Air Products, Labconco Corporation and more.

The Cleanroom Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 5.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cleanroom Technologies Market:

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Ardmac (Ireland)

Clean Air Products (US)

Labconco Corporation (US)

Dynarex Corporation (US)

DowDuPont Inc. (US)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US)

Taikisha Ltd. (Japan)

Exyte AG (Germany)

COLANDIS GmbH (Germany)

ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium)

Clean Rooms International Inc. (US)

Bouygues Group (France)

Terra Universal Inc. (US)

Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK)

Camfil (Sweden)

OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany)

PartecoSrl (Italy)

Airtech Japan Ltd. (Japan)

Based on the product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cleanroom technologies market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing.

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2018.

