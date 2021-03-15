5 Key Developments Impacting the Global App Analytics Market in 2021-2027 | Emerging Trends, Market Opportunities, Investment Risks

The App Analytics market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions.

Global App Analytics Market to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025.

Global App Analytics Market valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rapidly increasing use of mobile phones and web apps, growing advertisement market on smartphones, expanding investment in analytics technology and need to record the app related activities are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global App Analytics market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region.

Major companies listed in the market includes:

Adjust, Adobe, Amazon, Amplitude, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appscatter, Appsee, Appsflyer, Apptentive, Clevertap, Contentsquare, Countly, Google, Heap, IBM, Kochava, Localytics, Mixpanel, Moengage, Segment, Swrve, Taplytics, Tune, Yahoo

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Type:

Mobile Analytics

Web Analytics

By Application:

User Analytics

Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics

Revenue Analytics

App Performance Analytics & Operations

By Vertical:

Retail

Banking, Insurance and Financial Services

Media and Entertainment

Logistics, Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality

Telecom and It

Global App Analytics Market: Countries and Regions

North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global App Analytics Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global App Analytics Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global App Analytics Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global App Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Software

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Services

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global App Analytics Market, By Type

Continued…

