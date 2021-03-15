BusinessWorld

$ 3.4 Billion Worth “Millimeter Wave Technology Market”, Led by NEC Corporation, Eravant, Siklu Communication and more.

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Future Demand

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Millimeter Wave Technology Market:

  • Axxcss Wireless Solutions (US)
  • Keysight Technologies (US)
  • NEC Corporation (Japan)
  • Eravant (US)
  • Siklu Communication (Israel)
  • Aviat Networks (US)
  • Farran Technologies (Ireland)
  • L3HARRIS (US)
  • Smiths Group (UK)
  • Millimeter Wave Products (US)

“The market for antenna & transceiver components is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The antennas & transceivers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the millimeter wave technology market, by component. One of the important factors for the dominance of these components is the wide adoption in telecom and consumer electronics applications.

“Market for telecommunication equipment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The telecommunication equipment is expected to dominate the millimeter wave market by product. The high growth of the telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul.

