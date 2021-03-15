$ 2409 million Worth “Blockchain IoT Market”, Led by Microsoft, Intel, Amazon Web Services, Huawei, Cisco and more

The global report titled “Blockchain IoT Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global Blockchain IoT market size is projected to grow from USD 258 million in 2020 to USD 2,409 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.1% during the forecast period.

Key Players-IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), SAP (Germany), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), The Linux Foundation (US), R3 (US), Arctouch (US), Waltonchain (China), Helium (US), Factom (US), HYPR (US), Chronicled (US), KrypC (India), IoTeX (Singapore), Discovery (Malta), Iota (Germany), Atonomi (US), Xage (US), Ambrosus (Estonia), NetObjex (US), and Grid+ (US).

By component, the software and platform segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The software for blockchain IoT connects network-based requests placed by users for accessing backend data to the network. The blockchain software components consist of node application, consensus mechanism, virtual machines, and shared ledger. Blockchain helps cumulate technical and business information, fraud detection results, and user behavior data with the rest of the enterprise architecture via real-time demand tools.

By application, the asset tracking and management segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Merging IoT with blockchain can not only increase operational efficiency but also ensures a more secure environment. The symphony of IoT and blockchain technology is tremendously contributing to the growth of industries, such as healthcare, transportation, energy and utilities, and supply chain management in asset tracking and management. Asset management is primarily used for planning assets, improving real-time communication, monitoring asset condition, and proactively managing enterprise assets.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global Blockchain IoT market during the forecast period. The Blockchain IoT market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the Blockchain IoT market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by technology, by component, by application, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical, and by region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Customization Service of the Report:

