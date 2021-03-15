$ 214 million Worth “Quantum Cryptography Market”, Led by NuCrypt, Qasky, Crypta Labs and more.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1232280

The Global Quantum Cryptography Market size is estimated to be USD 89 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 214 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Quantum Cryptography Market:

ID Quantique (Switzerland)

QuintessenceLabs (Australia)

NuCrypt (US)

Qasky (China)

Crypta Labs (UK)

Qubitekk (US)

Post-Quantum (UK)

MagiQ Technologies (US)

ISARA (Canada)

QuNu Labs (India)

QuantumCTek (China)

Quantum Xchange (US)

Aurea Technologies (France)

qutools (Germany)

Infineon (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

IBM (US)

HP (US)

NEC (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Microsoft (US)

Raytheon Technologies (US)

Crypto Quantique (UK)

Qrypt (US) and Onboard Security (US)

“Growing demand for integration of quantum cryptography solutions is set to fuel the growth of solutions segment”

The continuous increase of data transmitted electronically has led to an increased need for and reliance on cryptography. Quantum cryptography solutions enable people to experience the same level of trust and confidencein the digital world as in the physical world. These solutions further enablemillions of people to interact electronically via e-mail, eCommerce, ATMs, cell phones, etc.

“North America to hold the largest market size, and to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

The US is the most developed country in terms of technology adoption and investments. The widespread adoption of PCs and internet services for business purposes and storage of critical data across the world has increased the propensity of data breach and theft. In addition, the major growth factors that would drive the adoption of quantum cryptography include the growing need for data privacy and security and an increasing number of cyber-attacks.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C level Executives: 35%,Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Quantum Cryptography Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Smse)

2.1 Progressive

2.2 Responsive

2.3 Dynamic Companies

2.4 Starting Blocks

3 Market Ranking

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches And Product Enhancements

4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, And Agreements

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the quantum cryptography market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall quantum cryptography market and sub segments. The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

