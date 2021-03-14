India Automotive HMI Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand

The major factors behind the India automotive HMI market growth are rising sales of passenger car, increasing in-vehicle connectivity, and growing demand for comfort and in-vehicle safety features. The market generated a revenue of $466.9 million in 2017, and it is predicted to reach $1.0 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2018–2023, according to P&S Intelligence. Automotive HMI includes multiple system that permits drivers to interact with their vehicles. It works with the human touch, voice commands, and body language.

Nowadays, people want to be in touch with the world even while travelling. In the near future, automobiles with the cloud services would majorly connect with the outer world. With the changing customer preferences, automotive makers through collaborations with consumer electronic or IT vendors are installing in-vehicle connectivity features in the infotainment systems. For instance, Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd, a telecom company in India, tendered a contract to the U.S. based AirWire Technologies, for the production of connected car device to integrate in the passenger cars.

Also, Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd is having a discussing with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India, the leading car manufacturers, to install this device in their passenger cars. Passenger cars equipped with these devices will offer services such as entertainment, Wifi hotspot, telematics, location-based apps, and other security and safety services to the user. Surging in-vehicle connectivity would head to the escalated adoption of HMIs to provide the information, and help in easier users’ interaction with the system, thereby gaining the Indian automotive HMI market.

Hence, the growing use of in-vehicle connectivity and the increasing sale of passenger cars are supporting the market progress.

