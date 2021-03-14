Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Japan E-Cigarette Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

Increasing awareness on the health hazards of tobacco smoking, product innovations, and rising popularity of ashless and smokeless vaping are leading to the growth of Japan e-cigarette market. During the forecast period, 35–44-year-old people are expected to adopt these devices the most rapidly.

Unlike conventional products, electronic cigarettes do not have tobacco, but a vial or refill containing a nicotine-based liquid. On burning it, vapor, rather than smoke, is produced, which dissolves in the air within seconds.

Tobacconist, online, vape shops, hypermarket/supermarket, and others are the various classifications, when the market is segmented by distribution channels. Among these, the tobacconist classification dominated the e-cigarette market in Japan during the historical period; however, the online channel is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period to dethrone tobacconists as the largest classification.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Japan e-cigarette market