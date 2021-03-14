Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Trends, Leading Players and Future Analysis

With the expansion in the global oil and gas industry, the sales of fiber reinforced plastics (FRP) pipes are rising rapidly all over the world. This is because of the implementation of stringent performance requirements regarding the products used in various applications in the oil and gas industry. Moreover, in various countries, it has been made mandatory for these products to be in accordance with all the performance requirements and norms.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/frp-pipe-market/report-sample

Furthermore, these pipes are gaining popularity as highly cost-effective solutions, on account of the fact that they can be easily installed in various industries, due to their ability to withstand extremely high temperatures and their high strength-to-weight ratios and resistance to corrosion. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) projects are being conducted for making these pipes extremely cost-effective. Due to these factors, the global fiber reinforced plastics (FRP) pipe market is recording rapid advancement.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is generating the highest revenue in the global FRP pipe market due to a surge in construction activities in the region. These pipes are also being used in large quantities in the manufacturing sector and automobile industry in APAC.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=frp-pipe-market

Thus, the corrosion resistance, fire resistance, and thermal efficiency of FRP pipes make them suitable for multiple industries, including oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and chemicals. Therefore, the expansion of these sectors will increase the adoption of these pipes in the coming years.