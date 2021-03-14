Fertility Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global fertility services market generated $13,655 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $27,151 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026 Fertility services are services availed by people who are unable to conceive naturally. These services help infertile couples, single parents, and LGBT community to procreate and start a family. In vitro fertilization and other assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, surrogacy, and artificial insemination are some of the widely executed fertility services.

The fertility service market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future owing to different factors such as increase in infertility rates, changes in lifestyle, and surge in incidence of male infertility cases. Low awareness with respect to fertility services in emerging markets restrict the market growth. Rise in prevalence due to increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

In the procedures segment, fertility clinics accounted for around 50% of the market share of the global fertility services market in 2018. In terms of services, egg & embryo banking segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period. This segment would exhibit a prominent growth rate owing to its crucial role in preservation of embryos, which is one of the essential factors for a successful assisted reproductive technology procedure. In addition, the segment of surgical centers would exhibit prominent growth rate due to availability of various fertility procedures under one roof, development of fertility devices with advanced technologies, and the availability of a skilled workforce. By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the global fertility services market in 2018.

