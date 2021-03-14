COVID-19 Impact on Cloud E-mail Security Market Rise at 8.1% CAGR to 2026 | Cisco, Raytheon Technologies, Broadcom, Trend Micro

Global Cloud E-mail Security Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Cloud email security solutions are secure email platforms used to prevent phishing scams that trick users into divulging privileged information. E-mail security refers to the cumulative measures taken by organizations for securing access to e-mail accounts. Different techniques are used by organizations to detect, monitor, report, and counter threats to e-mail accounts. These techniques include spam filters, digital signing of e-mail messages, strong passwords, and desktop-based anti-virus or anti-spam applications. They help organizations secure e-mail accounts from sophisticated threats and hackers. This helps in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of the message by protecting sensitive data.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Cloud E-mail Security will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cloud E-mail Security market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1242.7 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Cloud E-mail Security market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1695.2 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco, Raytheon Technologies, Broadcom, Trend Micro, Avira, Barracuda Networks, Entrust, Mimecast, Proofpoint, SolarWinds, Forcepoint, Zix, Comodo, TitanHQ, Area 1 Security

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud E-mail Security market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Public

Private

Hybrid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Financial Institution

Hospital

Government

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud E-mail Security market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud E-mail Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud E-mail Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud E-mail Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud E-mail Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud E-mail Security by Players

4 Cloud E-mail Security by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud E-mail Security Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Cisco Company Information

11.1.2 Cisco Cloud E-mail Security Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Cloud E-mail Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Cisco Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Latest Developments

11.2 Raytheon Technologies

11.2.1 Raytheon Technologies Company Information

11.2.2 Raytheon Technologies Cloud E-mail Security Product Offered

11.2.3 Raytheon Technologies Cloud E-mail Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Raytheon Technologies Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Raytheon Technologies Latest Developments

11.3 Broadcom

11.3.1 Broadcom Company Information

11.3.2 Broadcom Cloud E-mail Security Product Offered

11.3.3 Broadcom Cloud E-mail Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Broadcom Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Broadcom Latest Developments

11.4 Trend Micro

