Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: South Korea E-Cigarette Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

Growing awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco smoke inhalation and technological advancements are leading to the growth of  South Korea e-cigarette market globally. Electronic cigarettes do not contain tobacco, rather come with a nicotine solution in a refill or vial, which, on being burnt, creates mist instead of smoke.

The product segment of the South Korean e-cigarette market is categorized into t-vapor, vaporizer, vape mod, and cig-a-like. Among these, vaporizers dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) in terms of volume and value, as these offer a similar experience provided by traditional cigarettes.

During the forecast period, online channels will experience the fastest growth as manufactures are increasingly using them to sell their products. The various distribution channels for e-cigarettes in the country include vape shops, tobacconists, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and online platforms.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the South Korean e-cigarette market

  • Historical and the present size of the drone analytics market
  • Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
  • Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
  • Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
Tags
