Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: South Korea E-Cigarette Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

Growing awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco smoke inhalation and technological advancements are leading to the growth of South Korea e-cigarette market globally. Electronic cigarettes do not contain tobacco, rather come with a nicotine solution in a refill or vial, which, on being burnt, creates mist instead of smoke.

The product segment of the South Korean e-cigarette market is categorized into t-vapor, vaporizer, vape mod, and cig-a-like. Among these, vaporizers dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) in terms of volume and value, as these offer a similar experience provided by traditional cigarettes.

During the forecast period, online channels will experience the fastest growth as manufactures are increasingly using them to sell their products. The various distribution channels for e-cigarettes in the country include vape shops, tobacconists, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and online platforms.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the South Korean e-cigarette market