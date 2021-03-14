Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application, Industry, Geography and Future Analysis

The soaring demand for bioplastics, increasing environmental problems caused by polyethylene terephthalate (PET) products, and rising research and development (R&D) activities by the market players are set to drive the bio-based PET market at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market was valued at $3,917.4 million in 2017, and it is projected to reach $8,682.6 million by 2023. Moreover, government initiatives to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have led to the increasing production of sustainable products, such as bio-based PET.

According to P&S Intelligence, North America followed APAC in 2017, in terms of bio-based PET usage, due to the presence of a large number of bottle producers in the region using this material. The continent is marked by the presence of PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, M&G Chemicals SA, and Origin, which are aspiring to manufacture PET bottles that are 100% plant-based, to cater to the spurring demand for bioplastics and adhere to the stringent pollution control regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Thus, the increasing focus on the adoption of environment-friendly products is boosting the demand for plant-derived PET across the world.

