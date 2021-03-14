Business

Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application, Industry, Geography and Future Analysis

March 14, 2021
Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market

The soaring demand for bioplastics, increasing environmental problems caused by polyethylene terephthalate (PET) products, and rising research and development (R&D) activities by the market players are set to drive the bio-based PET market at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market was valued at $3,917.4 million in 2017, and it is projected to reach $8,682.6 million by 2023. Moreover, government initiatives to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have led to the increasing production of sustainable products, such as bio-based PET.

According to P&S Intelligence, North America followed APAC in 2017, in terms of bio-based PET usage, due to the presence of a large number of bottle producers in the region using this material. The continent is marked by the presence of PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, M&G Chemicals SA, and Origin, which are aspiring to manufacture PET bottles that are 100% plant-based, to cater to the spurring demand for bioplastics and adhere to the stringent pollution control regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Thus, the increasing focus on the adoption of environment-friendly products is boosting the demand for plant-derived PET across the world.

  • By Application – Bottles, Bags, 3D Printing, Cosmetic Containers, and Others (Trays, Blister Packs, Carpets, Sanitary Products, and Foils)
  • By Industry – Packaging, Automotive, Electronics, Textile, and Others (Medical and Horticulture)
Tags
