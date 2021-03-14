APAC Physical Security Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

The Asia-Pacific physical security market is progressing on account of the increasing spending on the transportation sector, growing security concerns, and popularity of internet protocol (IP)-based systems for video surveillance. The Asia-Pacific physical security market is expected to grow to $57.9 billion by 2024 at a 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The crime rate in the countries in Asia-Pacific (APAC), such as India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam, is increasing significantly. For example, according to the National Crime Record Bureau, in 2016, the crime rate in India rose by 2.6%, among which the crimes under the Indian Penal Code increased by 0.9% and Special and Local Law increased by 5.4%.