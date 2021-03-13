Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Growth Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Projections by 2027 – Armstrong Flooring, Mohawk Industries, Beaulieu International Group, Kahrs Group, Boral Timber Flooring

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Wood and Laminate Flooring Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Armstrong Flooring, Mohawk Industries, Beaulieu International Group, Kahrs Group, Boral Timber Flooring, Daiken Corporation, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., Barlinek SA, British Hardwoods Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the environmental quality, longevity and remendability of wood and laminate flooring are anticipated to fuel demand. The industry is projected to see development because of the launch of laminates and wood flooring replicating natural solid wood flooring. Advances in modeling and printing technologies have rendered laminated floors appear more practical and have rendered them more common around the globe. In fact, technical advancements in wood flooring have led to a growing appetite for goods. Ease of installation and the need for comparatively less professional labor compared to the construction of substitute products are the reasons that are likely to fuel demand for wood and laminate flooring. In addition, these devices are durable and fast to install on all floor shapes with a small number of tools and are thus favored for DIY applications. However, higher costs associated with premium timber products are expected to slow down development over the forecast period (2020-2027). Wood and laminate flooring are made of real wood types, such as oak, teak, pine, rosewood, walnut, bamboo, and others with a wide degree of flexibility. These floorings are stain-resistant and need less regular cleaning. Increasing concerns regarding the environmental effects have had a major effect on the wood and laminate flooring industry. Growing customer preferences for aesthetics, combined with increasing expenditure in building, are projected to have a favorable effect on the industry over the forecast era. Growth of the residential and commercial construction segment, backed by population expansion, is expected to fuel product demand. Various manufacturers of wood and laminate flooring are adopting the strategy of product launch to gain competitive edge over other players in the marketplace. For instance, in March 2018, Span Floors, Indian wood flooring brand, has launched a new range of laminate flooring that is relatively more scratch-resistant and impact-resistant than real wood flooring in general.

The regional analysis of global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to continue to witness a significant demand for wood and laminate flooring products due to consumer awareness of the advantages of the product. In addition, increasing building practices in the manufacturing sector, such as work floors, distribution points and storage centers, are expected to boost commodity demand. Increasing trends in single-family housing units are likely to further fuel market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Armstrong Flooring

Mohawk Industries

Beaulieu International Group

Kahrs Group

Boral Timber Flooring

Daiken Corporation

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Barlinek SA

British Hardwoods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Wood Flooring

Laminate Flooring

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wood And Laminate Flooring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Wood and Laminate Flooring Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Wood and Laminate Flooring Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Wood and Laminate Flooring market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Wood and Laminate Flooring Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Wood and Laminate Flooring market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

