What Is the Current Scenario of the U.S. Beauty Devices Market?

The increasing geriatric population and surging incidence of skin diseases are some of the major factors responsible for the skyrocketing sales of beauty devices in the U.S. As per the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), almost 85% of the Americans are recorded to suffer from acne at some point during their lives. Atopic dermatitis and psoriasis are the other common skin diseases highly prevalent amongst the people in the U.S. The increasing awareness regarding personal care and rising consciousness about appearance and looks are significantly contributing toward the escalating demand for beauty devices throughout the country.

The increasing incidence of hair loss and surging healthcare expenditure are the other important factors responsible for the increasing popularity of beauty devices in the U.S. In addition to this, the soaring disposable income of the people are massively boosting the sales of beauty devices across the country.

Apart from this, the utilization of light/LED therapy and rejuvenation devices is also expected to increase significantly in the coming years. This therapy is a non-invasive hand and facial treatment which makes use of narrow band, non-thermal LED light energy for triggering body’s natural cell processed in order to accelerate rejuvenation and repair of skin . All these products are utilized in salons, at-home, and spas. The largest demand for beauty devices in the U.S. was created by the salons in the past, as a number of services, including massage, scalp and facial treatment, wig cleaning and styling, manicures and pedicures, and hair weaving and replacement, are offered by salons.

