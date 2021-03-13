What Are Major Catalysts for the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market and Their Impact During the Short, Medium, and Long Terms?

Owing to the soaring geriatric population and the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes mellitus in several countries, the demand for self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is expected to rise in the coming years. As per a report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) on the worldwide ageing population, the population of people aged 60 years and above is increasing at a huge rate.

Download Sample Copy of Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/self-monitoring-blood-glucose-market/report-sample

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the worldwide sales of SMBG devices is predicted to increase from $13.2 billion to $18.6 billion from 2017 to 2023. The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is further expected to advance at a 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The most common types of such devices used throughout the world are glucose meters, strips, and lancets. Amongst these, strips are expected to register the fastest growth in sales during the forecast period, because a meter and lancet can be used for a long time, while strips are mostly thrown out after every use.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=self-monitoring-blood-glucose-market

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the fastest growth in the adoption of SMBG devices during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of type-2 diabetes, soaring geriatric population, and increasing government investments on healthcare, in the region. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 82 million adults in Southeast Asia in the age group of 20–79 years were living diabetes in 2017. Moreover, the improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to further fuel the progress of the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market in the region.

This study covers