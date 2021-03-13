Weapons and Ammunition Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – BAE Systems PLC, Colt Manufacturing Company LLC, Denel SOC Ltd

The Weapons and Ammunition Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The weapons and ammunition market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Weapons and Ammunition Market are BAE Systems PLC, Colt Manufacturing Company LLC, Denel SOC Ltd, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, FN Herstal, General Dynamics Corporation, Heckler and Koch GmbH, Kalashnikov Concern JSC (Rostec State Corportation), MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353671/weapons-and-ammunition-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=namita

Key Market Trends:

High Demand for Newer Generation Portable Explosive Weapon Systems

The evolution of the battlefield environment has necessitated the subsequent upgrade and customization of armament. Currently, the US Army is focusing on improving the short-range air defense capabilities of its brigade combat teams. The emergence of unmanned aerial systems (UASs), cruise missiles, and long-range rockets (LRRs) poses a threat to the ground infantry troops. Hence, the US Army has prioritized short-range air defense (SHORAD) and started reactivating units back to this core competency. In May 2018, the Russian manufacturer, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, showcased its latest generation of the 9K333 Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile system, which can effectively engage an approaching or receding aircraft, helicopter, cruise missile, or UAV. The new generation 9M336 missile is claimed to be twice as efficient as its predecessor, beyond a range of 1.86 miles. The system can detect targets through various systems, including the tripod-mounted 1L122 lightweight surveillance radar or the 9S932-1 mobile radar system, generally mounted on the tracked Armored Command and Reconnaissance Vehicle of the Russian Army.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global Weapons and Ammunition Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Weapons and Ammunition Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Weapons and Ammunition Market Share, By Brand

– Global Weapons and Ammunition Market Share, By Company

– Global Weapons and Ammunition Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Weapons and Ammunition Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Weapons and Ammunition Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Weapons and Ammunition Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Weapons and Ammunition Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353671/weapons-and-ammunition-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Weapons and Ammunition Market:

– What is the size of the global Weapons and Ammunition market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Weapons and Ammunition during the forecast period?

– Which Weapons and Ammunition provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Weapons and Ammunition market? What is the share of these companies in the global Weapons and Ammunition market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.