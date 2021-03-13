Veterinary Imaging Market: Global Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Projection by 2027 – GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Esaote S.p.A

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Veterinary Imaging Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Veterinary Imaging Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Esaote S.p.A, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Canon Inc., Heska Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/72676

Global Veterinary Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Veterinary Imaging is a technique to determine medical images of animal bodies for the diagnosis of chronic disease. This technique is non-invasive and is evolved with help of diagnostic imaging instruments from human medicine. The veterinary imaging market is being driven due to the growing demand for diagnostic instruments for the appropriate care of small pets such as cats and dogs. The imaging helps in detection of sinus/nasal diseases. The practice of veterinary imaging instruments also abolishes the use of film, darkroom, film jackets and photo processing supplies which decreases the cost of diagnosis. Moreover, the growing concept of pet animal insurance services in the developed regions such as Europe and North America and overall growing animal health expenditure is driving the market for veterinary imaging instruments. For Instance: As per the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) the pet health insurance sector in USA and Canada reported a gross premium of USD 1.42 billion in 2018 an increase from USD 1.15 premium in 2017. Also, the total number of Pets insured in the North American reached 2.82 million in 2019 an increase from 2.43 million in 2018. However, high cost of veterinary imaging instruments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, untapped emerging markets such as UAE, China presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Veterinary Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing expenditure on pets and rising trend of pet insurances in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising pet population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Veterinary Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Esaote S.p.A

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Canon Inc.

Heska Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Ultrasound (2D, Doppler, 3D)

X-ray (CR, DR)

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

CT (Computed Tomography)

Software

Reagent

By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Gynecology

Orthopedic

Other Therapeutic Areas

By Animal:

Small Companion

Large

By End User:

Hospital

Clinic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-veterinary-imaging-market-size-analysis-by-product-ultrasound-2d-doppler-3d-x-ray-cr-dr-mri-ct-softwa/72676

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Veterinary Imaging Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Veterinary Imaging Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Veterinary Imaging market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Veterinary Imaging Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Veterinary Imaging Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Veterinary Imaging market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/“